Katrina Group Announces Board Reorganization

Katrina Group Ltd. has appointed Mr. Ong Kim Huat as an Independent Director effective June 1, 2024, following the retirement of Ms. Joan Lau Sau Chee. Mr. Ong will also serve as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of both the Audit and Nominating Committees. This change is part of a broader reorganization of the company’s board and committees.

