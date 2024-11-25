Katoro Gold Sees Shift in Shareholder Structure

Katoro Gold PLC (GB:KAT) has released an update.

Katoro Gold PLC has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Charlemont Capital Investments SARL increasing its voting rights from 6.37% to 7.52%. This shift reflects Charlemont’s growing influence in the strategic energy and precious minerals exploration company, potentially impacting future decisions and strategic directions.

