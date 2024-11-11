News & Insights

Kato Sangyo Sees Revenue and Profit Growth in 2024

Kato Sangyo Co (JP:9869) has released an update.

Kato Sangyo Co., Ltd. reported a 6.4% increase in operating revenue for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, reaching 1,169,834 million yen, while profit attributable to owners surged by 20.5% to 14,459 million yen. The company’s strong financial performance was accompanied by a significant rise in dividends, reflecting its commitment to delivering shareholder value.

