Kato Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Review

Kato (Hong Kong) Holdings Ltd. (HK:2189) has released an update.

Kato (Hong Kong) Holdings Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting for November 25, 2024, to review and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the first half of the fiscal year. The meeting will also consider the potential declaration of an interim dividend, sparking interest among investors in the company’s financial strategies and performance.

