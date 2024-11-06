KATITAS Co. Sees Profit Growth and Raises Dividends

KATITAS CO (JP:8919) has released an update.

KATITAS Co. reported a 3.2% increase in net sales to ¥64,010 million for the first half of its fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with operating profit rising 16.6% to ¥6,820 million. The company also saw a 13.6% growth in profit attributable to owners of the parent, reaching ¥4,535 million. Additionally, KATITAS has announced an increase in its dividends, reflecting a confident outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.

