Katipult Reports Growth Amidst Financial Challenges

May 28, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Katipult Technology (TSE:FUND) has released an update.

Katipult Technology Corp. has reported a 7.2% increase in subscription revenue for Q1 2024, maintaining a stable gross profit percentage of 79.2%. Despite higher revenues, the company experienced increased Adjusted EBITDA losses, attributed to elevated general and administrative costs, and a significant shift in net loss due to the valuation change of its 2018 Debentures. Moreover, Katipult’s working capital has considerably declined, resulting in the necessity to renegotiate the terms of the 2018 Debentures and to secure a high-interest loan from a related party.

