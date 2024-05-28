Katipult Reports Growth Amidst Financial Challenges

Katipult Technology (TSE:FUND) has released an update.

Katipult Technology Corp. has reported a 7.2% increase in subscription revenue for Q1 2024, maintaining a stable gross profit percentage of 79.2%. Despite higher revenues, the company experienced increased Adjusted EBITDA losses, attributed to elevated general and administrative costs, and a significant shift in net loss due to the valuation change of its 2018 Debentures. Moreover, Katipult’s working capital has considerably declined, resulting in the necessity to renegotiate the terms of the 2018 Debentures and to secure a high-interest loan from a related party.

For further insights into TSE:FUND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.