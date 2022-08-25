Kathleen Pushor Is The Independent Director of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) And They Just Sold 26% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Kathleen Pushor, recently divested US$192k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$95.78 each. That sale was 26% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Insight Enterprises Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP, Samuel Cowley, for US$538k worth of shares, at about US$101 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$93.26. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Insight Enterprises insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:NSIT Insider Trading Volume August 25th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Insight Enterprises

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.8% of Insight Enterprises shares, worth about US$59m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Insight Enterprises Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Insight Enterprises is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Insight Enterprises. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Insight Enterprises (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

