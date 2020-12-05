Kathleen McAllister Is The Independent Director of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) And They Just Picked Up 70% More Shares

Potential Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Kathleen McAllister, recently bought US$124k worth of stock, paying US$61.86 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 70%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Black Hills

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman Steven Mills bought US$273k worth of shares at a price of US$54.65 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$60.40 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Black Hills share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Black Hills insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BKH Insider Trading Volume December 5th 2020

Insider Ownership of Black Hills

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.7% of Black Hills shares, worth about US$27m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Black Hills Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Black Hills insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Black Hills (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

