Kate Spade owner Tapestry lifts annual forecast on rising luxury demand

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Coach parent Tapestry Inc TPR.N raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast on Thursday as consumers splurge on luxury handbags and apparel in the United States and Europe.

Rivals Capri CPRI.N, Ralph Lauren RL.N and Europe's LVMH LVMH.PA also benefited from a rebound in demand for high-end fashion as cooped-up customers returned to social events and offices.

Luxury goods companies have been struggling with rising costs though, after the pandemic drove up labor shortages, freight charges and inflation, forcing the Kate Spade owner and its peers to raise prices in response.

The company forecast fiscal 2022 revenue of about $6.75 billion, compared with its prior estimate of nearly $6.6 billion. It expects full-year profit of $3.60 to $3.65 per share, up from $3.45 to $3.50 earlier.

Total revenue rose 27% to $2.14 billion in the second quarter ended Jan. 1, beating analysts' average estimate of $2 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

