Kate Spade Creative Director Nicola Glass to exit

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Tapestry Inc fashion house Kate Spade New York said on Thursday its creative director, Nicola Glass, would leave in April, as it looks to reorganize its business. Kate Spade sales have fallen in six of the last nine quarters.

March 4 (Reuters)

Tapestry, which also owns Coach and Stuart Weitzman brands, hired Glass about three years ago from its rival and luxury handbag maker Michael Kors CPRI.N hoping she could help revamp the brand's designs to attract more shoppers.

Kate Spade sales have fallen in six of the last nine quarters, with COVID-19 restrictions and a decline in international travel adding to the its woes.

The company also said it had created two new roles to revive the brand, and named long-time executive Kristen Naiman as senior vice president of brand concept and strategy.

The company also said it had commenced a search for a head of product design as it looks to introduce fresh handbags, jewelry and footwear, among other products.

