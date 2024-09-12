Kate Kaden: 10 Ways To Stop Wasting Time and Make More Money

Have you recently thought to yourself that it would be great to have more time? You may have even mentally listed some of the things you would get done if you just had some more time.

Unfortunately, there are only a set number of hours in the day. According to personal finance influencer Kate Kaden, however, there are several ways you can stop wasting time so you have more free hours to make money.

For You: 9 Easiest Ways To Maximize Your Savings in 2024

Read Next: Warren Buffett: 10 Things Poor People Waste Money On

In a recent YouTube video, Kaden shared 10 ways you can start optimizing your time and use the minutes you save to improve your finances.

Stop Mindlessly Consuming

The number one tip Kaden shared was to stop mindlessly consuming. In other words, stop spending so much time watching TV or streaming services or scrolling TikTok.

“I’m not saying you should never scroll and you should never stream,” Kaden said. “But what I’m saying is, if you take an honest look at how you’re spending time, if you’re the average person watching these things, that’s a full-time job.”

Have a Simple Ritual Associated With Productivity

According to Kaden, another way to stop wasting time so you can make more money is to have a simple ritual that helps set your mind on getting down to work.

Kaden said you don’t need a long or complicated ritual. In her case, she lights a candle when she is ready to work.

Be Aware: 9 Things the Middle-Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Stop Wasting Time on Emails

Email can be an effective form of communication, as long as you are strategic in your approach. If not, they can be a time suck.

“Stop wasting your time on emails that don’t move the needle in your life,” Kaden advised. “You could spend half your life reading emails, deleting junk mail and not get anywhere in your life.”

7 More Ways From Kate

These are all very simple, but little by little, they can all help you stop wasting time and make more money.

Declutter your home and keep it clean.

Come up with a simple laundry system that works for you.

Educate yourself with videos and podcasts while you’re doing mundane tasks like folding clothes.

Eliminate distractions such as your phone when you need to work or concentrate.

Set boundaries with clear communication.

Designate a space that motivates you.

Remind yourself that you can do it all, but not all at one, and break down timeframes for your productivity.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Kate Kaden: 10 Ways To Stop Wasting Time and Make More Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.