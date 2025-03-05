Is Katapult Holdings (KPLT) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. is one of 290 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Katapult Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KPLT's full-year earnings has moved 11% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, KPLT has moved about 55.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 4.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Katapult Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.1%.

For PagSeguro Digital Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Katapult Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 151 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4% so far this year, so KPLT is performing better in this area.

In contrast, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #88. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Katapult Holdings, Inc. and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

