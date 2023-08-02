Katapult Holdings (KPLT) Price Target Increased by 2400.00% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) has been revised to 25.50 / share. This is an increase of 2,400.00% from the prior estimate of 1.02 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.91% from the latest reported closing price of 17.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Katapult Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KPLT is 0.01%, a decrease of 44.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.51% to 21,545K shares. The put/call ratio of KPLT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Iridian Asset Management holds 5,285K shares representing 132.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,666K shares, representing a decrease of 26.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KPLT by 69.51% over the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 2,626K shares representing 65.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ionic Capital Management holds 1,996K shares representing 50.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPLT by 22.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,643K shares representing 41.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 1,135K shares representing 28.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares, representing a decrease of 120.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KPLT by 84.29% over the last quarter.

Katapult Holdings Background Information

Katapult is the leading omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. As a financial technology company, Katapult provides cutting-edge technology that integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue. Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures an efficient application and approval process while providing transparent and tailored payment terms. Katapult partners with hundreds of retailers across the United States and millions of approved consumers to create new opportunities for point-of-sale transactions.

