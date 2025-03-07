Katapult Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 28, 2025

Katapult Holdings will release its 2024 financial results on March 28, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 28, 2025, prior to market opening. A conference call and webcast discussing these results will be held at 8:00 AM ET that day, accessible via the Katapult Investor Relations website. Katapult is a financial technology company that offers a lease-to-own platform, providing financing solutions to underserved U.S. consumers through partnerships with retailers and e-commerce platforms. The company's services aim to facilitate access to durable goods for those who may not qualify for traditional financing, emphasizing a transparent and respectful experience.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the financial results release date indicates transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed.

Hosting a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results suggests a proactive approach to stakeholder engagement.

Emphasis on serving underserved non-prime consumers highlights the company's focus on inclusivity and potential market growth.

Potential Negatives

Failure to disclose any financial performance metrics or projections in this press release may raise concerns among investors about the company's growth and financial health as it approaches its earnings report.

Significant reliance on underserved non-prime consumers could indicate vulnerability to economic downturns, as this demographic may be more affected by financial instability.

Absence of recent business developments or strategic initiatives could signal stagnation in company growth or innovation, potentially undermining investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Katapult Holdings announce its financial results?

Katapult Holdings will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 28, 2025.

What time is the conference call for financial results?

The conference call to discuss financial results will take place at 8:00 AM ET on March 28, 2025.

How can I access the Katapult conference call?

You can access the conference call via a live audio webcast on the Katapult Investor Relations website.

What is the purpose of Katapult's financial results announcement?

The announcement will provide insights into Katapult's financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

What services does Katapult offer to consumers?

Katapult offers a lease-to-own platform that provides financing solutions for underserved U.S. non-prime consumers through retail integrations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

PLANO, Texas, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT), an e-commerce-focused financial technology company, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before the market opens on Friday, March 28, 2025. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 AM ET that same day.





http://ir.katapultholdings.com/



Katapult is a technology driven lease-to-own platform that integrates with omni-channel retailers and e-commerce platforms to power the purchasing of everyday durable goods for underserved U.S. non-prime consumers. Through our point-of-sale (POS) integrations and innovative mobile app featuring Katapult Pay™, consumers who may be unable to access traditional financing can shop a growing network of merchant partners. Our process is simple, fast, and transparent. We believe that seeing the good in people is good for business, humanizing the way underserved consumers get the things they need with payment solutions based on fairness and dignity.





www.katapult.com



Jennifer Kull





VP of Investor Relations







IR@katapult.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.