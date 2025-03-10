KATAPULT Earnings Preview: Recent $KPLT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KATAPULT ($KPLT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $63,444,000 and earnings of -$1.81 per share.
KATAPULT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of KATAPULT stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT added 38,000 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $257,070
- ARNHOLD LLC removed 18,116 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,554
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC added 10,234 shares (+61.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,233
- UBS GROUP AG added 9,806 shares (+976.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,337
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 6,956 shares (+52.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,057
- BLUE OWL CAPITAL HOLDINGS LP removed 4,465 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,205
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 908 shares (+1.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,142
