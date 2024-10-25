Katana Capital Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Katana Capital Ltd. (AU:KAT) has released an update.

Katana Capital Ltd. has announced an update on their ongoing buy-back program, revealing that a total of 1,108,441 ordinary fully paid securities have been repurchased as of October 25, 2024. The continued buy-back reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in the market.

