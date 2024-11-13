News & Insights

Stocks

Katana Capital Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

November 13, 2024 — 04:17 am EST

Katana Capital Ltd. (AU:KAT) has released an update.

Katana Capital Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing on-market share buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 4,292 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors following Katana Capital can expect continued updates on the progress of this initiative.

