News & Insights

Stocks

Katana Capital Sees Increase in October NTA

November 12, 2024 — 10:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Katana Capital Ltd. (AU:KAT) has released an update.

Katana Capital Ltd. reports a slight increase in its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share after tax to $1.335 as of October 2024, reflecting a 0.33% rise from the previous month. The company maintains a defensive investment strategy by holding 3.9% of its fund in cash, focusing on capital preservation while aiming to outperform the All-Ordinaries Index. With a diverse portfolio including top investments like Mineral Resources and Wesfarmers, Katana Capital remains committed to delivering robust risk-adjusted returns.

For further insights into AU:KAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.