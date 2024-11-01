News & Insights

Katana Capital Continues Share Buy-Back Strategy

November 01, 2024 — 02:36 am EDT

Katana Capital Ltd. (AU:KAT) has released an update.

Katana Capital Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing on-market share buy-back program, with a total of 1,108,454 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased so far. The latest buy-back activity reflects the company’s strategic move to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. Investors interested in Katana’s stock activities should note the company’s continued efforts in its buy-back initiative.

