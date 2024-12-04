Katana Capital Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Katana Capital Ltd. (AU:KAT) has released an update.

Katana Capital Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, acquiring 33,849 shares on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Investors interested in Katana’s market activities may view this as a signal of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

