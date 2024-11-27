Katana Capital Announces Progress in Share Buy-Back

Katana Capital Ltd. (AU:KAT) has released an update.

Katana Capital Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that a total of 1,210,192 shares have been repurchased, with an additional 70 shares bought back on the previous day. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure amidst market fluctuations.

