News & Insights

Stocks

Katana Capital Announces Daily Share Buy-Back Update

December 02, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Katana Capital Ltd. (AU:KAT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Katana Capital Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 20,000 ordinary shares on the previous day, bringing the total buy-back to over 1.2 million shares. This strategic move is likely to attract attention from investors interested in stock price support and capital management strategies.

For further insights into AU:KAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.