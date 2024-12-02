Katana Capital Announces Daily Share Buy-Back Update

Katana Capital Ltd. (AU:KAT) has released an update.
Katana Capital Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 20,000 ordinary shares on the previous day, bringing the total buy-back to over 1.2 million shares. This strategic move is likely to attract attention from investors interested in stock price support and capital management strategies.
