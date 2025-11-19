Katamaran Capital Loads Up on Tower Semiconductor Stock, Buying 74,000 Shares

Key Points

Katamaran acquired 73,635 shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

The market valued the holding at $5.32 million as of the time of the filing.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Katamaran Capital LLP disclosed a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

What happened

According to a filing released by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 06, 2025, Katamaran Capital LLP initiated a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. during the third quarter. The fund reported holding 73,635 shares with a market value of $5.32 million.

What else to know

The new position represents 4.86% of Katamaran Capital’s 13F assets under management as of Q3 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: AMZN: $8.78 million (8.0% of AUM) as of Q3 2025

NYSE: SPOT: $8.65 million (7.9% of AUM) as of Q3 2025

NASDAQ: META: $7.66 million (7.0% of AUM) as of Q3 2025

NYSE: FICO: $7.07 million (6.5% of AUM) as of Q3 2025

NASDAQ: MSFT: $6.70 million (6.1% of AUM) as of Q3 2025

Katamaran Capital reported 27 equity positions totaling $109.62 million in U.S. equities as of September 30, 2025

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-05) $87.06 Market Capitalization $9.76 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.51 billion Net Income (TTM) $195.46 million

Company Snapshot

Offers analog-intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices, including SiGe, BiCMOS, CMOS image sensors, RF CMOS, power management, and MEMS technologies, as well as wafer fabrication services.

Operates as an independent foundry, generating revenue primarily through customizable process technologies and manufacturing services for integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies.

Serves a diversified customer base across consumer electronics, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device markets.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is a leading independent foundry specializing in analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing, with a global presence and a workforce of approximately 5,600 employees. The company leverages advanced process technologies to address the complex needs of high-growth sectors such as automotive, communications, and industrial electronics.

Foolish take

The recent purchase of Tower Semiconductor makes it Katamaran's eighth-largest position.

On the surface, the Tower position appears consistent with its investment approach. The London-based hedge fund has typically invested in tech, media, and telecommunications stocks. This includes the semiconductor industry, and purchasing Tower adds to its chip stock holdings.

Katamaran also owns Analog Devices, a direct competitor of Tower. Additionally, its chip stock holdings are more diverse as it also holds stock in chip giants Nvidia, AMD, and the leading foundry company, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC).

However, at a market cap of less than $10 billion, Tower is a considerably smaller company than Amazon or Meta Platforms, making it a standout in a fund made up primarily of large-cap stocks.

Moreover, investing 4.9% of the fund in Tower makes it the fund's largest chip industry holding. This is notable since analog chips like Tower play a critical support role in the function of the most advanced semiconductors.

Admittedly, it is unclear whether making such an investment in a comparatively smaller company will pay off for Katamaran. Nonetheless, Tower Semiconductor stock had risen by nearly 110% over the previous year, indicating it could play a significant role in driving returns for the hedge fund.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed $100 million.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Independent foundry: A semiconductor manufacturing company that produces chips for other firms, not for its own branded products.

Analog-intensive mixed-signal: Semiconductor devices that process both analog and digital signals, often used in communications and sensor applications.

SiGe: Silicon-germanium, a semiconductor material used to improve performance in high-speed and radio-frequency devices.

BiCMOS: A technology combining bipolar and CMOS transistors on a single chip for enhanced speed and power efficiency.

CMOS image sensors: Devices that convert light into electronic signals, commonly used in cameras and imaging equipment.

RF CMOS: Radio-frequency CMOS, a technology for integrating radio-frequency circuits with standard CMOS processes.

MEMS: Microelectromechanical systems; tiny mechanical devices built onto semiconductor chips for sensing or actuation.

Fabless companies: Firms that design semiconductors but outsource manufacturing to foundries rather than owning fabrication facilities.

Wafer fabrication services: The process of manufacturing semiconductor devices on silicon wafers for clients.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,022%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Will Healy has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Spotify Technology, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Fair Isaac and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.