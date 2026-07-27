Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Q2 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (KTHN.OB) released earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.41 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $2.52 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $10.32 million from $9.44 million last year.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.41 Mln. vs. $2.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $10.32 Mln vs. $9.44 Mln last year.

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