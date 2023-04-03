US Markets
Kaszek Ventures raises $975 million to invest in Latam startups

April 03, 2023 — 03:50 pm EDT

SAO PAULO, April 3 (Reuters) - Kaszek Ventures has raised $975 million for investments in startups in Latin America, the venture capital firm said on Monday.

The amount will be directed to two new funds, Kaszek Ventures VI, which will receive $540 million for investments in early-stage startups, and a $435 million fund for later-stage companies in which Kaszek already holds a stake.

Kaszek has invested in more than 120 companies, which collectively have raised more than $15.5 billion in capital. The firm said it has been most active in Brazil and Mexico.

Among Kaszek's portfolio companies are digital bank Nubank NU.N, financial services firm Creditas and digital real estate broker QuintoAndar.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Josie Kao)

