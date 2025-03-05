Kaspi.kz Receives Investment Grade Credit Ratings from Moody's and Fitch

Kaspi.kz receives Baa3 credit rating from Moody's and BBB- from Fitch, highlighting its strong financials and diverse business model.

Kaspi.kz has recently received its second international credit rating, being rated Baa3 with a stable outlook by Moody’s, following an earlier BBB- rating from Fitch. These ratings highlight Kaspi.kz's strong financial health and diverse business model, which effectively integrates payments, commerce, and fintech within its Super App platform. The company's high profitability, low leverage, and solid financial management were noted as key strengths. CEO Mikhail Lomtadze emphasized that these ratings bolster their position as they expand into Türkiye through their acquisition of a majority stake in Hepsiburada. Kaspi.kz aims to improve lives with its innovative mobile solutions, continuing to grow its engaged user base and profitability.

Potential Positives

Kaspi.kz received its second international credit rating, with Moody’s rating it as investment grade Baa3, indicating strong financial stability and credibility in the market.

The credit rating from Moody’s and Fitch highlights Kaspi.kz’s diverse business model and strong financial metrics, including profitability, which may attract more investors and enhance its market position.

The company's low leverage and sound financial management position it favorably for expansion, particularly in new markets like Türkiye with the acquisition of Hepsiburada.

Recognition from prestigious institutions like Harvard Business School, which has included Kaspi.kz in case studies, enhances the company’s reputation and could lead to increased interest from potential partners and investors.

Potential Negatives

Receiving only a Baa3 rating from Moody's and a BBB- from Fitch may indicate limitations or concerns about the company's creditworthiness compared to higher-rated peers in the industry.



The press release highlights expansion into Türkiye, which involves entering a new market and could pose significant business risks that are not detailed in the communication.



The emphasis on the company's low leverage may raise concerns about its ability to finance future growth initiatives, especially in a competitive e-commerce landscape.

FAQ

What is Kaspi.kz's latest credit rating?

Kaspi.kz has received an investment grade Baa3 rating from Moody’s with a stable outlook.

How does Moody’s rating compare to Fitch’s rating for Kaspi.kz?

Moody’s rating is Baa3, while Fitch rated Kaspi.kz investment BBB- both with stable outlooks.

What factors contributed to Kaspi.kz's credit ratings?

Key factors include a diverse business model, stellar profitability, low leverage, and strong financials.

What is the business model of Kaspi.kz?

Kaspi.kz operates a Super App model combining payments, commerce, and fintech to drive revenue.

What recent expansion has Kaspi.kz pursued?

Kaspi.kz acquired a 65.41% stake in Hepsiburada, a leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye.

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspi.kz has received its second international credit rating. Moody’s rates Kaspi.kz investment grade Baa3 with a stable outlook. The rating follows Fitch’s investment BBB- credit rating and stable outlook, received in the second half of 2024. These rating are separate from Kaspi Bank, a component of Kaspi.kz’s Fintech Platform, which has been tracked by international rating agencies for many years.





According to Moody’s, the rating reflects Kaspi.kz’s diverse business profile, leading nationwide franchise and sound financials including profitability, capitalisation and liquidity. Among the key ratings drivers are:







Diverse business model: Kaspi.kz’s Super App business model is unique in its ability to successfully combine leading & diverse franchises across payments, commerce and fintech. This supports good revenue generation and resilience through the economic cycle.



Stellar profitability in excess of 40%, reflecting tight cost control and limited risk from loan losses.



Low leverage, with almost all debt in the form of Kaspi Bank’s deposit liabilities.











Mikhail Lomtadze, CEO & co-founder of Kaspi.kz, commented: “This is the second credit rating received by Kaspi.kz in the past couple of months. Both Moody’s and Fitch have recognised our diverse business model, leading market position, financial results track record and low leverage. As we embark on expansion into Türkiye with Hepsiburada we do this from a position of strength and are firmly on the front foot.”







About Kaspi.kz







Kaspi.kz’s mission is to improve people’s lives by developing innovative mobile products and services. To deliver upon this we operate a unique two-sided Super App model – Kaspi.kz Super App for consumers and Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants.





Through these Super Apps consumers and merchants can access our leading Payments, Marketplace, and Fintech Platforms. All our services are designed to be highly relevant to users’ everyday needs and enable consumers and merchants to connect and transact, using our proprietary payments network.





The combination of a large, highly engaged consumer and merchant base, best-in-class, highly relevant digital products and a capex lite approach, results in strong top-line growth, a profitable business model and enables us to continue innovating, delighting our users and fulfilling our mission.





In January 2025, we acquired a 65.41% stake in Hepsiburada, a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye.





Harvard Business School has written two case studies on Kaspi.kz which it continues to teach to its MBA students.





Kaspi.kz has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2024.







For further information







David Ferguson,



david.ferguson@kaspi.kz



+44 7427 751 275



