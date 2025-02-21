KASPI.KZ JSC Earnings Preview: Recent $KSPI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KASPI.KZ JSC ($KSPI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $711,854,130,324 and earnings of $1764.34 per share.
KASPI.KZ JSC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of KASPI.KZ JSC stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 418,064 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,310,603
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 393,888 shares (-19.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,305,132
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 343,064 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,491,591
- CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 313,022 shares (-23.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,646,313
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 307,980 shares (+391.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,168,785
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC removed 298,490 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,636,955
- UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP removed 284,758 shares (-39.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,969,430
