Kaspi.kz to Announce Q2 and First Half 2025 Financial Results on August 4, 2025

Kaspi.kz will report its Q2 and H1 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Kaspi.kz will announce its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025 on August 4, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM EST. Interested participants can pre-register for the call through a provided link. The company, which operates a dual Super App model for consumers and merchants, aims to enhance lives with innovative mobile products and services. Their offerings in Payments, Marketplace, and Fintech are designed to meet everyday needs, contributing to strong growth and profitability. Additionally, in January 2025, Kaspi.kz acquired a 65.41% stake in Hepsiburada, a major Turkish e-commerce platform. The company has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2024, and its operational strategies have been the subject of case studies at Harvard Business School.

Potential Positives

Kaspi.kz will report its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025, demonstrating transparency and accountability to investors.

The company has a unique two-sided Super App model that enhances consumer and merchant interactions, positioning it well for growth in digital services.

The recent acquisition of a 65.41% stake in Hepsiburada expands Kaspi.kz's market presence and diversification, tapping into the e-commerce sector in Türkiye.

The recognition by Harvard Business School through case studies signifies the company's innovative business model and industry relevance.

Potential Negatives

The release does not provide any insights or projections regarding the company's financial performance for the upcoming quarter, which may raise concerns among investors about transparency and future growth.

The timing of the financial results reporting on August 4, 2025, could be perceived as a delay, especially if significant events or changes have occurred in the market, which might affect investor sentiment negatively.

The mention of acquiring a significant stake in Hepsiburada without detailing the impact on financial health or strategic direction may lead to uncertainty about the company's future performance and integration challenges.

FAQ

When will Kaspi.kz announce its financial results?

Kaspi.kz will report its financial results for the quarter and half ending June 30, 2025, on August 4, 2025.

What time is the Kaspi.kz conference call scheduled?

The conference call will take place at 8:00 AM EST on August 4, 2025.

How can I pre-register for the Kaspi.kz conference call?

To pre-register, visit the link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=e2d53416&confId=85354.

What is the mission of Kaspi.kz?

Kaspi.kz aims to improve people's lives through innovative mobile products and services.

What percentage of Hepsiburada did Kaspi.kz acquire?

Kaspi.kz acquired a 65.41% stake in Hepsiburada, a leading e-commerce company in Türkiye.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KSPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $KSPI stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KSPI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KSPI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KSPI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KSPI forecast page.

Full Release



ALMATY, Kazakhstan, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspi.kz (KSPI US) will report its financial results for the quarter and half ending June 30, 2025, on Monday, 4



th



August, 2025. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8.00am EST (1pm GMT, 5.00pm Astana time) to review and discuss the company's results for the period.







2







nd







Quarter & 1







st







Half 2025 Financial Results Conference Call







Monday, 4



th



August, 2025





To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link:







https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=e2d53416&confId=85354















You will receive your access details via email.







About Kaspi.kz







Kaspi.kz’s mission is to improve people’s lives by developing innovative mobile products and services. To deliver upon this we operate a unique two-sided Super App model – Kaspi.kz Super App for consumers and Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants.





Through these Super Apps consumers and merchants can access our leading Payments, Marketplace, and Fintech Platforms. All our services are designed to be highly relevant to users’ everyday needs and enable consumers and merchants to connect and transact between themselves.





The combination of a large, highly engaged consumer and merchant base, best-in-class, highly relevant digital products and a capex lite approach, results in strong top-line growth, a profitable business model and enables us to continue innovating, delighting our users and fulfilling our mission.





In January 2025, Kaspi.kz acquired a 65.41% stake in Hepsiburada, one of the leading e-commerce companies in Türkiye.





Harvard Business School has written two case studies on Kaspi.kz which it continues to teach to its MBA students.





Kaspi.kz has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2024.







For further information







David Ferguson,



david.ferguson@kaspi.kz



+44 7427 751 275



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.