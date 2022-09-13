Kaspien Holdings Climb Ahead Of Earnings Announcement

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) are up more than 6% Tuesday morning at $3.04, ahead of its second-quarter results, to be released today.

Kaspien operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others.

In the last 1 year, the stock has been on a downtrend with a decline of more than 80% in its value.

