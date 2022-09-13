Markets
KSPN

Kaspien Holdings Climb Ahead Of Earnings Announcement

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) are up more than 6% Tuesday morning at $3.04, ahead of its second-quarter results, to be released today.

Kaspien operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others.

In the last 1 year, the stock has been on a downtrend with a decline of more than 80% in its value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KSPN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular