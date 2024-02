Feb 26 (Reuters) - Kazakh fintech and banking firm Kaspi.kz plans to cancel its London Stock Exchange listing on March 25, it said on Monday, having listed on NASDAQ last month.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)

