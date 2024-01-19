Kaspi.kz commands $17.5 bln valuation in Nasdaq debut

Adds background

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan-based banking and fintech giant Kaspi.kz KSPI.O was valued at $17.51 billion when its shares debuted 0.5% above their initial public offering price on Friday.

Kaspi.kz's share sale fetched more than $1 billion for the company's billionaire executives, co-founder Vyacheslav Kim and CEO Mikheil Lomtadze, as well as another shareholder, Asia Equity Partners. No proceeds went to the company.

Its American depositary shares opened at $92.50 each, compared with the IPO price of $92.

