Kaspi.kz Announces Dividend Payment for Q1 2024

Kaspi.kz JSC, listed as KSPI on Nasdaq, has successfully passed resolutions at its Extraordinary General Meeting, including the approval of a dividend of KZT 850 per common share for the first quarter of 2024. Shareholders on record as of May 21, 2024, will be eligible for the dividend, with payments starting from May 22, 2024, through cash wire transfers.

