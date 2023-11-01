Kasikornbank Public Co. Ltd - ADR (KPCPY) Price Target Increased by 8.56% to 15.85

The average one-year price target for Kasikornbank Public Co. Ltd - ADR (OTC:KPCPY) has been revised to 15.85 / share. This is an increase of 8.56% from the prior estimate of 14.60 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.05 to a high of 17.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.22% from the latest reported closing price of 14.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kasikornbank Public Co. Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KPCPY is 0.03%, a decrease of 45.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.92% to 41K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Henry James International Management holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPCPY by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KPCPY by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 2K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 47.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPCPY by 204.70% over the last quarter.

