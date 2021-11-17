Kashif Rashid Is The General Counsel of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) And They Just Picked Up 15% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) should definitely note that the General Counsel, Kashif Rashid, recently paid US$101 per share to buy US$202k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 15%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nevro

The Chairman of the Board D. Grossman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$735k worth of shares at a price of US$105 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$95.51 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Nevro insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:NVRO Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2021

Insider Ownership of Nevro

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.8% of Nevro shares, worth about US$61m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Nevro Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Nevro shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Nevro has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

