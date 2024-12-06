Kasen International Delays Circular Dispatch on 2024 Agreements

Kasen International Holdings Ltd. (HK:0496) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kasen International Holdings Ltd. has announced a delay in the dispatch of its circular related to the 2024 HHD and CCT Master Agreements. Originally scheduled for release by December 6, 2024, the circular will now be sent to shareholders by December 13, 2024, to allow more time for finalization. Investors and stakeholders will have to wait a bit longer for detailed information and recommendations concerning these agreements.

For further insights into HK:0496 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.