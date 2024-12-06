News & Insights

Stocks

Kasen International Delays Circular Dispatch on 2024 Agreements

December 06, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kasen International Holdings Ltd. (HK:0496) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kasen International Holdings Ltd. has announced a delay in the dispatch of its circular related to the 2024 HHD and CCT Master Agreements. Originally scheduled for release by December 6, 2024, the circular will now be sent to shareholders by December 13, 2024, to allow more time for finalization. Investors and stakeholders will have to wait a bit longer for detailed information and recommendations concerning these agreements.

For further insights into HK:0496 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.