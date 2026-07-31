Karyopharm's Phase 3 Endometrial Cancer Trial Misses Endpoint; Stock Slides

(RTTNews) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI), announced yesterday topline results from its Phase 3 XPORT-EC-042 trial evaluating Selinexor as a maintenance-only therapy in patients with TP53 wild-type advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

The study did not meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival, though a favorable trend was observed in the Selinexor arm.

Endometrial cancer is the most common gynecologic malignancy in the U.S. with approximately 68,000 cases projected in 2026. Patients with TP53 wild-type and mismatch repair—proficient tumors continue to face limited treatment options. In the modified intent-to-treat population of 236 patients, median PFS was 12.75 months with Selinexor compared to 7.43 months with placebo, representing a 5.3-month improvement. While the difference did not reach statistical significance, investigators noted the outcome highlights the potential of XPO1 inhibition in this patient group.

The safety and tolerability profile of Selinexor was consistent with prior studies, with no new safety signals reported. Karyopharm plans to continue following patients for longer-term outcomes and will present full data at an upcoming medical meeting.

Upcoming milestones:

-Submission of a supplemental NDA for Selinexor in myelofibrosis in the second half of 2026.

-Potential addition of Selinexor to relevant compendia guidelines in the second half of 2026.

-Topline data from the 60 mg cohort of the Phase 2 SENTRY-2 trial in patients with myelofibrosis the second half of 2026.

KPTI has traded between $2.09 and $10.99 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $2.40, down 65.71%.

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