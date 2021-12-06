Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) shareholders have endured a 59% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) share price has gained 18% in the last three months. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 59% in that time. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Karyopharm Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Karyopharm Therapeutics grew its revenue by 30% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 59%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:KPTI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 6th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Karyopharm Therapeutics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Karyopharm Therapeutics shareholders are down 59% for the year, but the market itself is up 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Karyopharm Therapeutics (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.