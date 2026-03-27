Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Stock Jumps 6.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) shares ended the last trading session 6.9% higher at $5.57. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 48.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Earlier this week, the company reported mixed top-line data from the phase III SENTRY study evaluating a 60 mg dose of selinexor in combination with Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for treating frontline myelofibrosis. The study achieved its first co-primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant improvement in spleen volume reduction of 35% or more (SVR35) in patients treated with the selinexor/Jakafi combination, with rapid, deep and sustained responses observed in the combination arm. However, it failed to meet the second co-primary endpoint of absolute total symptom score (Abs-TSS).

Though the stock initially tanked on this news, it recovered thereafter. This might have driven the recent share price rally.

This pharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.35 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +51.3%. Revenues are expected to be $34.6 million, up 15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Karyopharm Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KPTI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Karyopharm Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.3% higher at $2.85. ESPR has returned -17.1% in the past month.

Esperion Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -23.8% over the past month to -$0.04. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +81%. Esperion Therapeutics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.