Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Soars 5.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) shares ended the last trading session 5.3% higher at $7.87. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17% loss over the past four weeks.

The recent rally in Karyopharm's shares reflects growing investor confidence in the company's commercial and pipeline prospects. Xpovio (selinexor), its only approved product, continues to offer long-term growth potential in multiple myeloma, while ongoing mid-to-late-stage clinical studies in additional oncology indications, including endometrial cancer and myelofibrosis, could support future label expansions and broaden its commercial opportunity. Meanwhile, Karyopharm is advancing eltanexor, its next-generation XPO1 inhibitor, through mid-stage development for relapsed/refractory myelodysplastic neoplasms, further strengthening its pipeline.

This pharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +71.1%. Revenues are expected to be $35.82 million, down 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Karyopharm Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KPTI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Karyopharm Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), closed the last trading session 2.6% higher at $15.64. Over the past month, AUPH has returned -13%.

For Aurinia, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.21. This represents a change of +31.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Aurinia currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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