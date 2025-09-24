Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Moves 27.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) shares rallied 27.9% in the last trading session to close at $7.48. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The sudden gain in the stock price can be attributed to a positive investor mindset regarding the continued strong uptake of Karyopharm Therapeutics’ only marketed product, Xpovio (selinexor), approved for multiple myeloma and B-cell lymphoma indications. The company is also currently evaluating the drug as a monotherapy or in combination across several other cancer indications in separate late-stage studies.

This pharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $3.67 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Revenues are expected to be $40.2 million, up 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Karyopharm Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KPTI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Karyopharm Therapeutics is a member of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. One other stock in the same industry, Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA), finished the last trading session 1.4% higher at $2.83. AKBA has returned -7.9% over the past month.

For Akebia Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.02. This represents a change of +80% from what the company reported a year ago. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

