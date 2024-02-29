News & Insights

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Q4 Loss Misses Estimates

February 29, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) reported Loss for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$41.837 million, or -$0.36 per share. This compares with -$38.506 million, or -$0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $33.747 million from $33.580 million last year.

For the full year, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) expects total revenue of $140 million to $160 million, in line with analysts' estimate of $152.02 million. Research and development, and SG&A expenses are projected to be in the range of $260 million to $280 million, which includes around $20 million to $25 million of estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$41.837 Mln. vs. -$38.506 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.36 vs. -$0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $33.747 Mln vs. $33.580 Mln last year.

