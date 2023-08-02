News & Insights

Markets
KPTI

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Q2 Loss decreases, beats estimates

August 02, 2023 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) reported Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$32.630 million, or -$0.29 per share. This compares with -$49.062 million, or -$0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $37.579 million from $39.679 million last year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$32.630 Mln. vs. -$49.062 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.29 vs. -$0.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $37.579 Mln vs. $39.679 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $145 to $160 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KPTI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.