Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Q2 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) reported Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$32.630 million, or -$0.29 per share. This compares with -$49.062 million, or -$0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $37.579 million from $39.679 million last year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$32.630 Mln. vs. -$49.062 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.29 vs. -$0.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $37.579 Mln vs. $39.679 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $145 to $160 Mln

