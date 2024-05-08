Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Q1 Loss increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$37.36 million, or -$0.32 per share. This compares with -$34.13 million, or -$0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.4% to $33.13 million from $38.70 million last year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$37.36 Mln. vs. -$34.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.32 vs. -$0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $33.13 Mln vs. $38.70 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $140 Mln-$160 Mln

