Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

As you might know, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) last week released its latest quarterly, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$23m and leading to a corresponding blowout in statutory losses. The loss per share was US$0.77, some 11% larger than the analysts forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Karyopharm Therapeutics after the latest results. NasdaqGS:KPTI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering Karyopharm Therapeutics are now predicting revenues of US$127.4m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$2.79 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$156.5m and losses of US$2.30 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 12% to US$25.70, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Karyopharm Therapeutics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$49.00 and the most bearish at US$15.00 per share. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Karyopharm Therapeutics' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 17% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 68% over the past five years. Compare this to the 561 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 16% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Karyopharm Therapeutics' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Karyopharm Therapeutics. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Karyopharm Therapeutics (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

