Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$30 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$30 million, or -$0.24 per share. This compares with -$41 million, or -$0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.1% to $30 million from $33 million last year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

