KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $KPTI Reports Quarterly Earnings

KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS ($KPTI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, beating estimates of -$0.27 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $30,540,000, missing estimates of $35,561,861 by $-5,021,861.

KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $KPTI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KPTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD A. PAULSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 22,723 shares for an estimated $17,936 .

. MICHAEL MASON (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 7,050 shares for an estimated $5,088

SOHANYA ROSHAN CHENG (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 5,356 shares for an estimated $3,865

MICHAEL MANO (SVP, General Counsel&Secretary) sold 3,971 shares for an estimated $2,866

KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

