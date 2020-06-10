Karyopharm Starts Dosing in Selinexor Study for Glioblastoma

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. KPTI announced that it has dosed the first patient in a phase I/II study evaluating its oral XPO1 inhibitor, Xpovio (selinexor), in combination with standard-of-care therapy in patients with newly-diagnosed or recurrent glioblastoma (GBM).

Xpovio is currently available in higher doses to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

This phase I/II study (XPORT-GBM-029/NCT04421378) will be conducted in two phases. It will consist of a phase I dose-finding study, followed by a phase II efficacy exploration study. The phase II portion will evaluate three different regimens — Xpovio in combination with radiation therapy, with or without the addition of temozolomide, and Xpovio in combination with lomustine.

The study’s primary endpoints are progression-free survival in patients with newly-diagnosed GBM and overall survival in patients with recurrent GBM.

Though Xpovio has been most extensively studied in patients with hematologic malignancies, the drug has also demonstrated that it may play an important role in the treatment of a variety of solid tumors, including patients with GBM. In a phase II KING study, which evaluated Xpovio as a single agent in patients with recurrent GBM, the candidate demonstrated clear anti-cancer activity. Hence, the company is optimistic about assessing Xpovio’s activity in combination with the currently used standard-of-care treatments.

Karyopharm also submitted two additional supplemental new drug applications for Xpovio, which are currently under review with the FDA for a label expansion to include patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior line of therapy and the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Shares of Karyopharm have lost 6.4% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 4.4%.

Meanwhile, in April, the company began a phase II study to evaluate a lower dose of Xpovio in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19.

Meanwhile, several marketed drugs like Sanofi,/Regeneron’s IL-6 inhibitor, Kevzara; Roche’s RHHBY IL-6 inhibitor, Actemra; Incyte/Novartis’ JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, Jakafi; AstraZeneca’s AZN BTK inhibitor, Calquence; and Amgen’s AMGN PDE4 inhibitor, Otezla, among others, are being evaluated to treat respiratory complications associated with COVID-19, which is the need of the hour.

