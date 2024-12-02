News & Insights

Karyopharm reports inducement grants under Nasdaq listing rule

December 02, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Karyopharm (KPTI) Therapeutics announced that the Company granted an aggregate of 4,800 restricted stock units to two newly-hired employees. These RSU awards were granted as of November 30, 2024 pursuant to the Company’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as amended, as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Karyopharm in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

