Karyopharm reports inducement grants under Nasdaq listing rule

Karyopharm (KPTI) Therapeutics announced that the Company granted an aggregate of 4,800 restricted stock units to two newly-hired employees. These RSU awards were granted as of November 30, 2024 pursuant to the Company’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as amended, as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Karyopharm in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KPTI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.