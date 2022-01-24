Karyopharm Receives FDA's Orphan Drug Designation For Eltanexor - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) said FDA has granted orphan drug designation for eltanexor, an oral, Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export compound, for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. The company is currently investigating eltanexor in an ongoing open-label phase 1/2 study as a single-agent or in combination with approved and investigational agents in patients with several types of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

Richard Paulson, CEO of Karyopharm, said: "We are focused on advancing our ongoing clinical trials and remain steadfast in our commitment to bringing this new treatment option to patients and their families."

