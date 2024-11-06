Karyopharm price target raised to $5 from $4 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Karyopharm (KPTI) to $5 from $4 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the Q3 print highlighting a nice total revenue beat and in-line Xpovio net product revenue. For their part, management narrowed both total revenue and U.S. Xpovio net product revenue based on operating plans and commercial performance to date, Piper adds.

